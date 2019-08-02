Polycarp Igathe Leaving Equity To Rejoin Vivo Energy

Polycarp Igathe, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Bank Kenya will effective September 1 rejoin Vivo Energy.

Igathe will serve the company as Executive President Sales and Marketing, a new role added to the Vivo Executive Management.

The former Nairobi Deputy Governor will be reporting to the Group CEO and will be in charge of sales and marketing.

In a statement, Vivo Energy CEO stated, ”I am pleased to announce that Polycarp Igathe will rejoin Vivo Energy as the Executive vice president Sales and Marketing, a newly created role that is being added to the Vivo Executive Management (VEM).”

Before joining the political arena in 2017, Igathe worked as Vivo Energy’s Managing Director for four years.

