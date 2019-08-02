in ENTERTAINMENT

Otile Brown’s Cuddly Video With Socialite Amber Ray Sparks Reactions

otile brown
OTILE BROWN. / COURTESY

Singer Otile Brown has posted a rather raunchy video with socialite and video vixen Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray with him being cuddly with the socialite who is seen lying on a bed.

Fans of the two were confused as to whether the romance was acted or there was something between the two. Amber Ray is a self professed fan of Otile Brown’s music while Otile is in a relationship with Ethiopian Nabayet who is rumored to be pregnant.

Fans reacted to the video stating that the two were too cosy to be acting.

Here is the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#SikuYet… Namwita Macho , wewe unamwita nani.. #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove

A post shared by OB (@otilebrown) on

He caption the video, #siku yetu…. namwita macho… wewe unamwitanani..

”It is our day. I call her ‘Eyes’ what do you call her? #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” he wrote.
Written by Merxcine Cush

