Otile Brown’s Cuddly Video With Socialite Amber Ray Sparks Reactions

Singer Otile Brown has posted a rather raunchy video with socialite and video vixen Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray with him being cuddly with the socialite who is seen lying on a bed.

Fans of the two were confused as to whether the romance was acted or there was something between the two. Amber Ray is a self professed fan of Otile Brown’s music while Otile is in a relationship with Ethiopian Nabayet who is rumored to be pregnant.

Fans reacted to the video stating that the two were too cosy to be acting.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram #SikuYet… Namwita Macho , wewe unamwita nani.. #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove A post shared by OB (@otilebrown) on Aug 2, 2019 at 2:20am PDT

He caption the video, #siku yetu…. namwita macho… wewe unamwitanani..

”It is our day. I call her ‘Eyes’ what do you call her? #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” he wrote.