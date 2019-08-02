Otile Brown’s Cuddly Video With Socialite Amber Ray Sparks Reactions

Singer Otile Brown has posted a rather raunchy video with socialite and video vixen Faith Makau popularly known as Amber Ray with him being cuddly with the socialite who is seen lying on a bed.
Fans of the two were confused as to whether the romance was acted or there was something between the two. Amber Ray is a self professed fan of Otile Brown’s music while Otile is in a relationship with Ethiopian Nabayet who is rumored to be pregnant.
Fans reacted to the video stating that the two were too cosy to be acting.
Here is the video:
#SikuYet… Namwita Macho , wewe unamwita nani.. #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove
He caption the video, #siku yetu…. namwita macho… wewe unamwitanani..
