Moses Kuria Acquitted Of Incitement Charges Against Raila Odinga, Wife Ida

A Milimani court has acquitted Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria incitement charges.

Kuria was accused of uttering unprintable remarks against ODM leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida during a political rally at Wangige in Kiambu on September 5, 2017.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi dismissed the charges saying the legislator has no case to answer.

The court ruled that the clip in question was purely in Kikuyu, adding that the prosecution failed to authenticate the source of the video.

“The video was purely in Kikuyu and the prosecution failed to avail a Kikuyu translator,” said Andayi.

Further, Andayi ruled that the words uttered ‘Wembe ni ule ule’, can not be interpreted to mean they could cause harm or death to anyone.

The court directed that the Ksh300,000 the legislator deposited at the court to secure his release, to be returned to him.

The legislator was arrested on September 11, 2017. He denied two counts of incitement charges levelled against him.

This is the third time the legislator is being acquitted of similar charges.

In August 2018, Kuria was acquitted incitement charges over remarks he had posted on his Facebook page.

The case was dismissed on grounds that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence.

