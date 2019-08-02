Over Ksh4 Billion Uwezo Fund Missing As Auditors Fail To Trace Records

Auditors from the office of the auditor general were unable to trace records for the expenditure of Ksh3.9 billion meant for small enterprises soft loans from Uwezo Fund.

In a report for the state-powered fund for the year ended June 2018, the auditor general Edward Ouko says that records of the loans issued or list of the groups that had accessed the credit were nowhere to be found.

“There were also no comprehensive loan listings and or aging analysis in support of outstanding loans. Consequently, the accuracy, completeness, validity and recoverability of the unsupported and unaccounted for loans to group balance of Sh3,920,225,398 cannot be confirmed,” noted the report.

Also, Ouko and his team noted that debtors’ ledgers detailing loans issued since inception and repayments made over the years on account of any loans recovery were missing.

The fund targets women, youth and disabled persons to enable them boost or start business enterprises and promote self employment.

The report further notes that Ksh7.5 million was issued to persons whose personal numbers and job groups were not indicated in the imprests schedule.

Over Ksh10.1 million was issued to officers as imprest even before surrendering the previous ones that they took.

The report further revealed that Ksh492, 427 outstanding imprest was given to officers who had already left the fund.

Documents relating to the use of Ksh5.4 million for transport, traveling and subsistence allowance were also not availed for audit.

Over Ksh1.2 million was used to buy airtime for staffers, with Ksh260,000 worth of airtime being in excess of their applicable entitlement.