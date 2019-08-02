Why Late Ken Okoth’s Body Will Not Be Flown To Kabondo Kasipul As Earlier Planned

The late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth’s body will not be flown to Kasipul Kabondo in Homa Bay County as earlier planned, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who doubles up as Okoth’s family lawyer cited logistical issues as the reason for the change of plan.

However, family sources intimated to a local media that they fear mourners in Homa Bay “will grab Okoth’s coffin and forcefully bury him”.

“Should they be allowed to do that, they would have acted in breach of Ken Okoth’s will. Out of fear, we wish to say that Okoth will be cremated right here in Nairobi tomorrow (Saturday, August 3),” the source revealed.

Sifuna was speaking at the Milimani Law Courts after signing the cremation consent alongside Nairobi County Assembly MCA Anne Thumbi who had on Thursday obtained orders to stop Okoth’s interment.

Read: Ken Okoth’s Burial To Go On As Planned As Thumbi, Family Reach A Consensus

Ms Thumbi had accused the family of sidelining her five-year-old son Jaydan Baraka Okoth in the late MP’s funeral arrangements. She claimed Okoth is the father of her Baraka.

Earlier, the court ordered that the DNA samples, from both parties in the case, be obtained by 4pm Friday and thereafter have Okoth cremated at a private function.

Okoth’s wife Monica and his mother Angeline Ajwang’, represented by their lawyer Edwin Sifuna, the two did not object to the DNA test.

They also consented to have Ms Thumbi and her son involved in the burial arrangements.

The family is now planning to have Okoth’s remains cremated on Saturday in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu