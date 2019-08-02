Ken Okoth’s Burial To Go On As Planned As Thumbi, Family Reach A Consensus

The family of Kibra MP Ken Okoth has allowed his alleged lover and Nairobi nominated MCA Anne Muthoni Thumbi to collect samples for DNA testing.

Ms Thumbi says that she and the departed legislator had a son together in 2015. They named him Jayden Baraka Okoth.

On Thursday, the ward representative was in court to stop the burial and cremation of Okoth until a time when the case will be determined.

Okoth’s wife Monica and his mother Angeline Ajwang’, represented by their lawyer Edwin Sifuna, the two did not object to the DNA test.

They also consented to having Thumbi and her son involved in the burial arrangements.

The court ordered that the DNA sample be obtained by 4pm Friday and thereafter have Okoth cremated at a private function.

His burial will also continue on Saturday as scheduled.

