Jaguar Is Just A Friend – Lulu Diva Says As She Refutes Dating Rumours

Tanzanian songbird, Lulu Abbas alias Lulu Diva has denied being in a romantic relationship with Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua aka Jaguar.

A few weeks ago she was said to have dated the Kenyan lawmaker for four months. A relationship that was supposed to lead to marriage.

Speaking to Dizzim TV however, Lulu rubbished the dating claims. She maintained that Jaguar is just a friend that she looks up to.

Read:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DivaDivana (@luludivatz) on Aug 1, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

“Jaguar is my crush by the way. I’m not saying he is my boyfriend but he’s a person that I really admire, I love the way he is and the way he sings,” she said.

Asked about the viral photo of the two of them together, the Mapopo singer said that she took the picture on her trip to Kenya.

“I took a photo with Jaguar because I know him, I met with him in Kenya. People are talking because they saw the photo and they do not know what it meant, but there’s nothing going on between us,” she added.

Read Also:

View this post on Instagram …. A post shared by Hon. Jaguar (@jaguarkenya) on Jul 26, 2019 at 1:54am PDT

On his part, Jaguar said that Lulu is a wonderful woman who any man would love to keep.

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian diva has been accused of dating Diamond Platnumz who has a heavily pregnant girlfriend back in Kenya.

Following the claims, the seemingly irked Kanyaga crooner replied to the claims asserting, “Sina mahusiano nae! Na naomba tuheshimiane kwa kila anesambaza usenge huu.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu