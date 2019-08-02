High School Students Caught On Camera Gyrating In The Bush – Video

Several high school students were caught on camera going ‘wild’ in what looked like a bush party.

In the undated video the students are seen gyrating, with female students ‘grinding’ on the male students.

The video is shot in a bushy riverbank, with the students still in their uniform, seemingly yet to reach home after closing school.

Here’s the video:-

This comes two days after 57 students were rounded up in a business premise within Nakuru town watching pornographic material and smoking bhang.

The students were heading to their respective homes after the end of second term.

“Enforcement officers went to the building and rounded up students dressed in uniforms smoking bhang and watching pornography,” said Nakuru Town East enforcement officer James Kinanga.

The learners were from different boys’ schools among them Nakuru Boys High, Meteitei Boys in Nandi, Londiani Boys, Kapsabet Boys, Menengai High School and Molo Academy.

In April this year, at least ten students from five secondary schools were arrested in a rental house at Kanu Street, after they were found smoking bhang, taking liquor and shisha.

In another incident, about 30 others linked to drug abuse were also rounded up in different estates in Nakuru Town West.

