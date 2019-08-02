Cancer Fight: Govt To Set Up Chemotherapy And Radiology Facilities In These Regions

In the wake of increased public outcry of cancer menace, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a government plan that will see several towns and cities equipped with chemotherapy and radiology facilities.

Speaking in Bomet, during the second memorial service of the late Governor Joyce Laboso, the president noted that a chemotherapy centre will be set up in Longisa to help locals access cancer treatment.

He noted that the facility will be ready by September this year.

According to President Kenyatta, the move is aimed at helping the common mwananchi who can not access the kind of treatment the likes of Joyce Laboso received abroad.

“We shall increase funds allocated to the fight against cancer so that our people can be treated locally, ” said President Kenyatta.

The late county boss had received treatment in the United Kingdom and later India.

The government will add three radiology facilities in Garissa, Mombasa and Nakuru Counties.

The Head of State revealed that 10 chemotherapy centres will also be set up in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Meru, Machakos, Kakamega and Garissa.

In the spirit of fighting the cancer menace, the president said the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) will be upgraded to be a centre of excellence for cancer treatment. The facility will also offer oncology training.

“Kenyatta University hospital will be opened next month, which will be equipped to treat and train on matters cancer, ” said the Head of State.

Such facilities will also be opened in Kisii and Nyeri to benefit the locals.

Other leaders who spoke during the memorial service include Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and a host of other government officials.

The leaders described Laboso as a diligent leader who served her people selflessly.

Laboso, who succumbed to cancer on Monday, will be laid to rest at her home in Koru, Kisumu County, on Saturday.

At the same time, a final service of the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth will be held in Kasipul Kabondo Constituency before the body is handed over to the family for final rites.

Since 2010, at least 10 prominent Kenyans have succumbed to various types of cancer. Some of them are Wangari Maathai (2011), former minister and Kiambaa MP Njenga Karume (2012), former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua (2017), Former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze (2017), Harvard professor Calestous Juma (2017), TV personality Janet Kanini (2017) former Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim (2018), former Migori Senator Ben Oluoch (2018) and Jonathan Moi (2019).

