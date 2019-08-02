Here’s The Betting Company Allegedly Operating Illegally In Kenya

There is a new betting company in town allegedly operation illegally, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

The company, Neptunbet, has found a way of circumventing normal Mpesa paybill by using a third party payment forwarding/collection solution that automatically via ussd prompts mpesa transaction.

The company has no physical address nor local contact number, and do not have an indication of having been licensed by Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB) noted anywhere on the website.

The firm seems to be stealing from Kenyans who have subscribes to it, as withdrawals of funds wins/deposits is not possible.

“They claim technical maintenance which makes no sense as it has been on for over seven days,” says a gambler on the site.

They have engaged local Youtube Comedians as influencers namely Bedsitter Chronicles and Alex Mathenge targeting young people where a 200 percent bonus is promised for every first deposit.

“This however is false and there is no increase in deposits.Once a deposit is made even without gambling there is no way to get back the money,” the gambler adds.

Last month, the government ordered Safaricom and Airtel telecommunication companies to withdraw the paybill numbers of 27 betting firms operating in the country over failure to meet renewal requirements.

Top betting firms that have been affected by the directive include SportPesa, Betin and Betway.

Other firms that got their licenses suspended are Betpawa, Elitebet, PremierBet, Lucky2u, 1xBet, MozzartBet, Dafabet, World Sports Betting, Atari Gaming, Palms Bet and Betboss.

Dafabet, Kick-Off, Atari, Millionaire Sports Bet, Palmsbet, Chezacash, Betyetu, Bungabet, Cysabet, Saharabet, Easibet, Easleighbet, Sportybet and AGB Lottery & Gaming are also on the list.

