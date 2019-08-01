Waititu Released From Industrial Area Prison After Posting Sh15 Million Bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is a free man.

Waititu alias Baba Yao spent two nights at Industrial Area remand prison after failing to post Sh15 million bail on time.

The county chief’s wife Susan Ndung’u also spent a night at Lang’ata Women’s Prison as her Sh4 million bail could not be processed on time.

Read:

The couple alongside eight others was linked to a Sh588 million tender scam.

The others are; Luka Mwangi, Charles Chege, Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselem Gachukia, Samuel Muigai, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Delta Hotel.

Waititu was seeking to have the “excessive, harsh and unjustified” bail terms reviewed.

Read Also:

Through his lawyer Tom Ojienda, Waititu also sought to have reviewed an order barring him from setting foot in Kiambu County office.

“The current governor of Kiambu is particularly aggrieved by the terms so set by the trial court that he should neither access nor set foot in Kiambu County offices until his graft case is heard and determined,” said Mr Ojienda.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu