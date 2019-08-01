Vera Sidika’s Witty Response After Being Ranked Second On Top Gold Diggers List

Kenyan socialite-turned businesswoman Vera Sidika takes no prisoners.

The proprietor of Vera Beauty Parlour on Wednesday night reacted to a recent publication by a local media that ranked her second in an article titled “Kenya’s top slay queen gold diggers.”

Taking to her Insta stories, Vera disclosed that a friend from Sweden sent her a picture of the story that appeared on the paper’s cover page.

“Is this really on national newspaper? Smh, ” the friend asked.

The message elicited an interesting conversation, with Vera wondering why she was ranked second.

“It’s so funny, but if y’all gotta put me on any list. Make sure I take the no.1 spot, ” wrote the boss lady.

Former Presidential Candidate Nazlin Omar, who was ranked number 10, took to her Facebook page to rubbish the reports.

“Hahahahahhaa. Oh my gawwd !!! Ghaaaai fafa!🙆!! Hahahahahaha. These idle platifuls. Wangeniweka tu no. 1 basi.😀 #Kmnnzao. Lolest. #Listoffame?

“U can use any names, but you will vote for ME 2022. Which gutter press is this? Who has a clear pic? And why mention #Chatur only?? Why not Aden Duale Aden Duale Aden Duale Aden Duale saga? I smell a rat. Uki wachwa wachika, ” she wrote.

In 2017, reports of Nazlin’s romantic relationship with the National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale nearly broke the internet.

She revealed, during a radio interview, that she loves the Garissa MP and that even his wife knows of their relationship.

Nazlin, however, intimated that Duale did something heinous that hurt her deeply and that he has not helped her heal.

Other women, who appeared on the list done by the Weekly Citizen, include show biz personalities, bishops, corporate leaders, current and former legislators.

