“Try Arbitration!” Kalonzo Faults Court Order Stopping Ken Okoth’s Final Journey

Former Vice President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has faulted the court’s decision to stop planned cremation or burial of the Late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

This comes in the wake of new revelations that the late legislator had a five-year-old son with a Jubilee nominated MCA identified as Anita Thumbi.

The High Court on Thursday ruled that the scheduled Saturday funeral arrangement should be halted until the case is heard an determined.

However, speaking at Moi Girls High School, Woodley in Kibera, during the late’s Okoth’s second memorial service, Musyoka noted that the court should allow late Okoth’s funeral arrangements to go on as planned as the issue at hand is a small matter that can be resolved by the family.

“I also want to ask the judiciary to try arbitration in these issues, even Chief Justice David Maraga is always clear on these issues. Why do you want to stop us from giving the late Okoth a befitting send-off?

“This is improper, it can be negotiated, my brother Raila Odinga sort it out! I know you have even tried to do so, ” said Musyoka.

The Wiper party leader, who doubles up as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special peace envoy to South Sudan, reiterated the need to have the two families reach an amicable agreement.

“Stop rushing to courts, nothing shall happen. For respect of the late Ken Okoth, this should be resolved, talk to Okoth’s mother, ” said the wiper leader.

The issue was brought up by Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi who said late Okoth’s immediate family had sidelined Ms Thumbi and the baby she sired with the late legislator.

Sonko demanded that the family should recognise the boy.

“Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and. Out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Thumbi, ” revealed Sonko.

Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the late MP who succumbed to cancer last week on Friday.

Okoth’s mother Angelina Ajwang’ on Monday told reporters that her son did not sire any children outside his marriage with Monica.

On Wednesday Odinga told the media that the final service of the late Okoth will be held in Kasipul Kabondo Constituency on Saturday before the body is handed over to the family for ‘disposal.’

“On Saturday, the body will be given to Okoth’s family to deal with it, just like we did with Kenneth Matiba,” said Odinga.

The body of former presidential candidate Kenneth Matiba was cremated at a private function in line with his wishes.

