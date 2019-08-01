“I Will Help Kenyans Get Fresh Marijuana If Legalized” – Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will ensure that Kenyans have access to fresh marijuana should the Bill left behind by Kibra MP Ken Okoth be passed into law.

Speaking during the deceased’s memorial service at Moi Girls’, the county chief urged those in the 12th Parliament to ensure that the Bill is passed.

In 2018, the celebrated legislator tabled in Parliament the “Marijuana Control Bill” which seeks to decriminalize the growth and use of the stimulant.

In the draft Bill, the legislator was seeking to have a regulation for the growth and safe use of the stimulant, including the registration of growers, producers, manufacturers and users.

“The proposed Bill seeks to ensure that there is regulation for growth and safe use of marijuana and hemp including the registration of growers of growers, producers, manufacturers and users with special focus on protection of children/minors from illicit use just as we do with tobacco and alcohol,” Okoth’s letter read in part.

Also joining the fight to have marijuana legalized was Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris while while responding to a tweep who suggested it was high time that the government legalised medical Marijuana.

“This is the time to legalize medical marijuana,” tweeted Dennis.

Passaris responded, “I second.”

In the same breath, Sonko acknowledged that in deed the late Kibra MP had a son.

Earlier reports indicated that the deceased sired a son with a nominated Jubilee MCA Anita Thumbi five years ago.

According to Sonko however, Ms Thumbi was part of the Sonko Rescue Team caregivers in 2013 when Okoth met the MCA.

He fell in love with her and with the blooming love came their five year old son also named Okoth.

The High Court has since barred the cremation and burial of the departed leader pending determination of case filed by Ms Thumbi.

