DP Ruto Builds Church Inside His Official Karen Residence (Photos)

Deputy President William Ruto has surprisingly constructed a magnificent church inside his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

The church was officially opened on Wednesday by Kenya’s Fathers of Faith and various other key leaders.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Teresia Wairimu and Bishop Mark Kariuki.

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua, Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri and Joe Ageyo are among other high profile individuals who graced the official launch.

Sharing with Kenyans, Ruto’s wife, Mama Racheal Ruto stated: “Today (Wednesday), my husband, the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the official residence of the Deputy President.

Today, my husband the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence of the Deputy President. pic.twitter.com/JrrhNRhDCU — Mama Rachel Ruto (@MamaRachelRuto) July 31, 2019

“David built there an altar to the Lord and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the Lord was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25),” she posted.

And "David built there an altar to the LORD and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the LORD was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel" (2 Samuel 24:25) pic.twitter.com/TOenl8mZcR — Mama Rachel Ruto (@MamaRachelRuto) July 31, 2019

It is reported that the construction of the church began on August 22, 2018, when DP Ruto laid the foundation stone for the church.

According to the pictures shared online, the religious leaders also prayed for the Deputy President’s family.

In the recent past, the DP has been on the receiving end for always making contributions to various religious institutions across the nation.

Whereas other political leaders have always insisted that it is his way of wooing the church in preparation for his presidential ambition in 2022, the DP rubbished the claims asserting that it is purely out of his love for God.

Mama Rachel, on the other hand, has always organized National Prayer summits and several other Prayer gatherings meant to dedicate the country to the Lord.

