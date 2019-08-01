in ENTERTAINMENT

DP Ruto Builds Church Inside His Official Karen Residence (Photos)

264 Views 1 Comment

DP William Ruto. /Courtesy

Deputy President William Ruto has surprisingly constructed a magnificent church inside his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

The church was officially opened on Wednesday by Kenya’s Fathers of Faith and various other key leaders.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Teresia Wairimu and Bishop Mark Kariuki.

Reverend Teresia Wairimu cuts the ribbon at the newly built church./Courtesy
Bishop Mark Kariuki among other religious leaders who attended the official launch of the church. /Courtesy

KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua, Citizen TV’s Victoria Rubadiri and Joe Ageyo are among other high profile individuals who graced the official launch.

Sharing with Kenyans, Ruto’s wife, Mama Racheal Ruto stated: “Today (Wednesday), my husband, the Deputy President and I were blessed to have been joined by Fathers of Faith and key leaders in various mountains of influence during the opening ceremony of our National Prayer Altar at the official residence of the Deputy President.

“David built there an altar to the Lord and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus the Lord was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25),” she posted.

It is reported that the construction of the church began on August 22, 2018, when DP Ruto laid the foundation stone for the church.

According to the pictures shared online, the religious leaders also prayed for the Deputy President’s family.

In the recent past, the DP has been on the receiving end for always making contributions to various religious institutions across the nation.

Whereas other political leaders have always insisted that it is his way of wooing the church in preparation for his presidential ambition in 2022, the DP rubbished the claims asserting that it is purely out of his love for God.

Mama Rachel, on the other hand, has always organized National Prayer summits and several other Prayer gatherings meant to dedicate the country to the Lord.

DP William Ruto during the official launch of the church. /Courtesy

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. So who approved this project and did parliament approve the budget. DP Ruto just loves controversy and brewing needless storms in tiny tea cups. The official residence of the DP is government property not a private house where you do almost anything you wish. I don’t recall any resolution to put up a prayer center at the national level. Come on man be serious for a change!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

ken okoth

“It Is Against Luo Tradition!” Late Ken Okoth’s Paternal Family Oppose Cremation Plans
ken okoth

Ken Okoth Included Son With Jubilee Nominated MCA In Will