Police Forced To Disperse Chaotic Boda Boda Operators At Ken Okoth’s Memorial Service (Video)

The body of the late Ken Okoth arriving at the venue of Memorial Service. /Courtesy

Police officers were forced to disperse a chaotic group of boda boda riders during Ken Okoth’s funeral service at Moi Girls’ High School in Kibra.

According to reports, the operators, who are from Kibra Constituency, arrived at the funeral venue and headed straight to the tent where Okoth’s coffin had been placed.

They then milled around the tent as they hooted while others were wailing as they rode around the tent.

The officers assigned to provide security at the venue later managed to chase the boda boda riders away.

It is alleged that it took the officers a while before the order was restored.

However, the riders differed with the officers as they affirmed that they were doing a lap of honour for a man whom they say changed their lives for the better.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is among the many political leaders attending the funeral service of the deceased legislator.

Written by Jael Keya

