Police Forced To Disperse Chaotic Boda Boda Operators At Ken Okoth’s Memorial Service (Video)

Police officers were forced to disperse a chaotic group of boda boda riders during Ken Okoth’s funeral service at Moi Girls’ High School in Kibra.

According to reports, the operators, who are from Kibra Constituency, arrived at the funeral venue and headed straight to the tent where Okoth’s coffin had been placed.

They then milled around the tent as they hooted while others were wailing as they rode around the tent.

UPDATE: Boda Boda operators do a lap of honor for late Kibra MP. #RIPKenOkoth pic.twitter.com/VfR2oNp5Wi — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 1, 2019

The officers assigned to provide security at the venue later managed to chase the boda boda riders away.

It is alleged that it took the officers a while before the order was restored.

However, the riders differed with the officers as they affirmed that they were doing a lap of honour for a man whom they say changed their lives for the better.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is among the many political leaders attending the funeral service of the deceased legislator.

Requiem Mass in honour of the late @okothkenneth, MP for Kibra is currently going on at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi. @RailaOdinga @MusaliaMudavadi @Wetangulam, SG @edwinsifuna, MPS, Senators and leaders from all walks of life among thousands of mourners present #RIPHonKenOkoth pic.twitter.com/BYpBMKuYox — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) August 1, 2019

