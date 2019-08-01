‘NYS Buses Break Down Due To Lack of Money For Maintenance,’ Auditor General Reveals

The Auditor General has revealed that the National Youth Service (NYS) deployed for Public transport have broken down.. According to Edward Ouko two thirds of the 27 buses assigned for that duty had broken down.

The Auditor General said that no funds had been received for Okoa Abiria project, he added that the project also lacked a budget allocation for maintenance and operation costs of the buses.

“Under the circumstances, the sustainability of the Okoa Abiria Programme is highly uncertain,” Mr Ouko said.

The buses were plying the Pipeline in Embakasi, Githurai, Mwiki, Dandora, Kariobangi, Kibera, Kawangware, Kangemi and Kayole at a cost of Sh 20. This amount was supposed to cover the cost of fuel,Public Service and Youth Cabinet Secretary,Professor Margaret Kobia had told Senate.

“The pilot scheme began with an affirmative price of a flat Sh20 irrespective of distance within Nairobi.The charge is intended to initially recover the cost of fuelling without significant commercial gain and focusing on more vulnerable members of society,” Prof Kobia said.

Parliament approved Sh 500 million for the purchase of the buses but they raised questions on how the projected had been implemented hurriedly.

