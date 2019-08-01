Ken Okoth Included Son With Jubilee Nominated MCA In Will

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth had a five year old son with a Jubilee nominated MCA identified as Anita Thumbi.

The Nairobi county nominated ward representative who hails from Nyeri is said to have appeared on Tuesday during a meeting held by ODM leaders at Silver Springs Hotel along Valley Road.

According to a local daily, the woman demanded that the family of the deceased recognizes her son whose pictures have been shared widely on social media.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu on condition of anonymity, a close friend to the family said that the celebrated legislator was in contact with Ms Thumbi even when in France seeking medical attention.

But when his condition worsened, Ms Thumbi and her son could not reach him.

This writer has also learnt that the county assembly lawmaker, despite her closeness to the Kibra MP, she learned of his demise through the media.

Okoth’s widow, Monica Okoth is however against the idea of having the boy included in the obituary that was supposed to be published in the Wednesday dailies.

A source close to the family indicated that the ward representative’s parents have met the deceased. The Okoths have also met the boy as have the deceased’s friends.

Ms Thumbi is said to have met the Kibra MP in 2011 while she was working as a caregiver at Aga Khan Hospital.

The two allegedly lived together somewhere along Ngong Road.

“Both the paternal and maternal grandparents have met the child and have lived with him for days. Ken loved the son very much and there is nothing in question,” the Star quotes a source privy to the details.

According to Okoth’s confidant, the legislator who succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday, included the boy in his final will.

“Ken has put that in the will. Ken has a will, and as I told you, I am Ken’s confidant. I am privy to the will. And the child is catered for in that will,” he added.

Okoth’s mother Angelina Ajwang’ on Monday told reporters that her son did not sire any children outside his marriage with Monica. But according to a source, there is photo evidence of Ms Ajwang’ with the boy.

“Ken did not sire any child. I know many women will come out to claim they have at least a child with Ken,” she said.

The MCA has been blocked from the funeral arrangements but met with the widow on Tuesday in a meeting mediated by Taveta MP Naomi Shaban.

It is not yet clear whether Okoth will be cremated even as his wife and brother support the idea. His mother on the other hand wants her son laid to rest in Kasipul Kabondo.

