Kamene Goro Turns Down Sh100 Million Offer From Sponsor Looking To Pamper Her

Media personality Kamene Goro refused a Sh100 million offer from an unidentified man.

Taking to Instagram, Kamene who left NRG Radio in June cautioned young women against taking these kinds of offers. Instead, she advised the women, to work hard for their money.

In a screenshot message shared by the former radio host, the man was offering to spoil her rotten in exchange for sex.

“…I mentioned before, nothing serious I just wanna spoil and pamper you so bad, take you round the world with and f*** the hell out of you, strictly between us, my offer is $1 million,” read the message.

But Kamene shot down the offer noting that she would rather make her own money than live like this.

“This was my DM this morning….. 100 Million shillings is a lot of Money, My God, it’s a sh*t load of money, but my God is working so hard, blessing me so much that my $1 million is going to come from the work of my hands and heart,” read her caption in part.

She further noted that one does not need to spread their legs to make their dreams come true.

“…you don’t need to spread your legs for you to get the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

In an online brawl that went on for days, Kamene had accused socialite Huddah Monroe of getting paid in “clitocurrency” which loosely translates to prostitution.

According to her, Huddah was too successful for someone who did not complete her college education.

