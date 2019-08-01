Court Stops The Late Kibra MP Okoth’s Cremation

The High Court has on Thursday afternoon stopped the scheduled cremation of the late Kibra MP Kenneth Okoth.

This comes in the wake of new revelations that the late legislator had a five-year-old son with a Jubilee nominated MCA identified as Anita Thumbi.

According to the court, Ms Thumbi sought the order stopping the cremation process until the case she filed is heard.

The order also dictates that the burial of the deceased is stopped until the case is heard and determined.

Anita sued the MP’s widow Monica Okoth, his mother Angela Ongere and Lee Funeral Home on behalf of her son, whom she says is Okoth’s.

Through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka Thumbi, Thumbi in her petition stated: “The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth.”

According to Muthoni, the family has unilaterally decided to have the body cremated “among other reasons to primarily destroy any evidence of her son’s lineage to Okoth”.

It is reported that the Nairobi County Nominated ward representative who hails from Nyeri is said to have appeared on Tuesday during a meeting held by ODM leaders at Silver Springs Hotel along Valley Road.

Anita is noted to have demanded that the family of the deceased should recognize her son whose pictures have been shared widely on social media.

Senior Principal Magistrate GA Mmasi issued the cremation stop order while his memorial service was still ongoing at Moi Girls High School.

The case will be heard on August 9.

