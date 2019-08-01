Fake Cash Seized At Politician Peter Sitati’s Home In Eldoret

Police in Eldoret have seized an unknown amount of fake currency in Elgon View Estate. The money was found at a residence believed to belong to a politician and an unsuccessful aspirant for the Webuye West parliamentary seat, Peter Sitati.

The fake currency seized in the house includes Euros and US dollars.

The police raided the residence a lady made a complaint that the politician had defrauded her off Sh 600000. Sitati and his female accomplice are yet to be arrested but the caretaker of the house was arrested.

More to follow…

