Eric Kabendera To Remain In Custody Longer As Court Sets Bail Hearing For Next Week

The bail hearing for Tanzanian freelancer journalist Eric Kabendera has been set for Monday, August 5.

Kabendera, who is being held by the Tanzanian authorities over his citizenship status was arrested on Monday.

The ruling was made by senior Kisutu Resident Magistrate Augustine Rwizile following a request from the prosecution side.

Senior state attorney Wankyo Simon asked time to go through the bail application filed by Kabendera’s legal team who are demanding for the journalist’s release on bail.

On Tuesday, the police issued a statement stating that the journalist was detained as part of an inquiry into his Tanzanian citizenship.

“We are holding him (Erick Kabendera) for questioning because authorities are doubting his citizenship. We are communicating with the immigration department for further measures,” said Regional Police Commissioner Lazaro Mambosasa.

Mombosasa said that Kabendera had failed to honour police sermons, prompting his arrest.

According to Kebendera’s wife, six officers in plain clothes accosted the journalist in his home on Monday.

The freelancer, who writes for local and international publications including the East African, was taken to Oysterbay police station in Dar es Salaam.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has since issued a statement stating that journalists are not safe in Tanzania.

“The manner in which this journalist was taken, by men claiming to be police, is very ominous and further evidence that the press is not safe in President John Magufuli’s Tanzania,” said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ Sub-Saharan Africa Representative.

