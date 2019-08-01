EACC Summons Mike Sonko Over Graft Allegations Against Passaris

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has on Thursday summoned Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to their offices.

According to the anti-graft agency, Sonko has been asked to record a statement on the graft allegations he made against Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

In June, Governor Sonko accused Passaris of claiming a double per diem from the county government and in Parliament.

During an interview on Citizen TV, Sonko presented files of documents noting that they are evidence of her claims of Ms Passaris being involved in corruption incidences.

Although the interview was terminated citing editorial quality issues, Sonko went ahead to show further evidence through his Facebook Live page.

Sonko revealed that the Women Rep swindled him Ksh10 million, promising to procure an out of court settlement of the gubernatorial case. However, Sonko alleged that Passaris did not pay his opponents, and the case had to proceed to conclusion.

“The Nairobi County women representative wanted her per diem to be paid twice. I have not paid her and I will not pay,” Sonko exclaimed.

However, at the time Passaris was not in the country. Upon her return, she stated that she will seek legal action against the governor.

Passaris affirmed: “None of the accusations or insinuations leveled against me are true. And as we move along, after I have consulted with my lawyers and various government agencies, this time I am not letting go.”

Let him take his evidence to @EACCKenya I invite them to investigate if indeed I was paid twice for CSW 2018. It's very shameful for one to knowingly lie, decieve the public with online theatrics and in the same breath refuse to engage all investigative arms of government. https://t.co/NJv0vQSXsj — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 8, 2019

Additionally, Passaris noted that she was not going to take it lying down following Sonko’s allegations.

Responding to the summon, Sonko told the media that he will be presenting himself to the EACC.

Speaking after the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s memorial service, Sonko mentioned: “In the event, it is established that I have a case to answer…I am ready to step aside to allow the EACC complete investigations and determination of the matter.”

