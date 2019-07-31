Governor Waititu Appeals Against “Harsh” Bail Terms

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has appealed against the Sh15 million bail set on Tuesday by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

According to the governor, his wife Susan Ndung’u’s Sh4 million bail was also excessive.

Waititu and his wife were alternatively supposed to post bonds of Sh30 million and Sh10 million respectively.

The two are among 10 people charged with corruption-related offences over an irregular roads tender worth Sh588 million.

Through their lawyer Tom Ojienda, Waititu argued that the bail terms are “excessive, harsh and unjustified.”

He was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court.

Waititu also wants the court to review order barring him from setting foot in Kiambu County office. He argues that it is a violation of the law.

“The current governor of Kiambu is particularly aggrieved by the terms so set by the trial court that he should neither access nor set foot in Kiambu County offices until his graft case is heard and determined,” says Mr Ojienda.

Following the ruling, his deputy James Nyoro hurriedly convened a Cabinet meeting where he announced he had taken charge of the county affairs.

The county chief spent the night at Industrial Area prison while his wife was taken to Lang’ata Women’s prison.

