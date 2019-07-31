Raila Excites Netizens As He Is Pictured Cheering On Granddaughter During Sports Day (Photos)

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has excited Kenyans on Twitter after he shared images of self attending his granddaughter’s sports day.

Posting on his page, the opposition leader stated that his attendance at his granddaughter’s sports day was a “welcomed change” from his usual official duties at the office.

Raila affirmed: “It was a welcome change from the usual office rounds to attend my granddaughter’s sports day this morning. ”

He went ahead to encourage Kenyans to engage in any kind of sport as it has “physical benefits.”

“Apart from the physical benefits, sports also inculcates the spirit of teamwork in our young as they grow up,” he added.

It was a welcome change from the usual office rounds to attend my granddaughter's sports day this morning. Apart from the physical benefits, sports also inculcates the spirit of team work in our young as they grow up. pic.twitter.com/xsMcqKFLRx — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 31, 2019

It is, however, no clear which granddaughter was participating in the sports day that gave Mr Odinga an “off-day.”

Over the years, Raila has always shown affection to his grandchildren whom he has been publicly pictured together.

In 2017, Raila walked out on stage during the presidential debate with Saphie, one of Rosemary Odinga’s daughters.

Kenyans were haste to commend Raila for taking time off to ensure that he attends such precious moments of his grandchild’s schooling.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Work without play makes one Jack a dull boy"……. — oscar mariga orora (@MarigaOrora) July 31, 2019

Great to see you in the crowd — ECONOMY Class (@CityKeys2) July 31, 2019

Wacha baba aitwe "BABU" — The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) July 31, 2019

God be with the little angel..May her grow up emulating her grandfather — Yassin yusuf (@Yassinyusufyy) July 31, 2019

Nice one 👌 jakom….. Lakini team ya mjukuu wako nina uhakika ilipoteza mchwano huo …. Ghafla bin vuu wakaanza kulia ati wamenyang'anywa… — EDWIN OCHOLA (@eddyochola) July 31, 2019

