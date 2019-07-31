Ksh68.09 Billion Accumulated Loss Threatens To Bring Down Airtel Kenya

Airtel Kenya is struggling with hard economic times with an accumulated loss of over Ksh68.09 billion, following a Ksh2.89 billion loss in 2018.

Following the loss, the Airtel’s internal auditor Deloitte doubts the company’s ability to continue operating, terming it “a going concern”.

Airtel’s liabilities and assets gap has widened in the last two years, from Ksh2.86 billion in 2017 to Ksh8.14 billion currently, flushing it to the red line.

In 2018, the company’s operating, finance, administrative and distribution costs shot to Ksh22 billion eating up to its revenue.

The company which is awaiting a not from the government to merge with state-owned Telkom, recorded goods sales worth Ksh45 million from Ksh677.2 million in 2017.

Distribution costs increased to Ksh250.6 million from Ksh55.6 million in 2017.

“The directors acknowledge that the continued existence of the company as a going concern depends on the outcomes of various strategic measures that the directors continue to pursue to return the company to profitability and continued financial support from the company’s shareholders and bankers,” stated the board.

Currently, Airtel shareholder loans amount to Ksh47.5 billion in 2018, up from Ksh43.4 billion in 2017.