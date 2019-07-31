CHAN2020Q – Kenya vs Tanzania Return Match Doubtful Over Lack Of Government Support

Kenya’s Harambee Stars could fail to honor the CHAN 2020 qualifiers return match against Tanzania on Sunday due financial challenges.

Stars battled to a barren draw in the first leg played last weekend in Dar Es Salaam and would wish to bank on home support to progress.

A win will see them through to the final qualifying round where another two legged enounter agaianst Sudan awaits.

But the team are now facing a possiblity of dishing out a walkover and up-to a two-year ban from CAF should they fail to raise funds to honor the match.

“We have not received any money from the government towards Chan preparations and we travelled to Tanzania to play the first leg without money,” the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) acting CEO, Barry Otieno, told Goal in an interview on Wednesday.

“We are, however, hopeful the government will do something before the weekend match otherwise we will face Caf sanctions if we miss the return leg,” he added.

The football body forwarded a budget of Ksh 19million to the ministry of sports for the two games which is yet to be approved.

Meanwhile, Tanzania are expected in the country on Friday ahead of the match scheduled at the Kasarani.

Both Kenya and Tanzania are gunning for their first ever CHAN qualification. The biennial tournament which features strictly home-based players will be played in Cameroon next year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu