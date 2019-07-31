Kenya Misses Chance To Host Inaugural Basketball Africa League, Rwanda Picked For Finals

Basketball Africa League (BAL) President Amadou Gallo Fall has announced the cities that will host the tournament beginning March of 2020.

Amadou announced that the games will be hosted in the following cities, Cairo (Egypt), Dakar (Senegal), Lagos (Nigeria), Luanda (Angola), Rabat (Morocco) and either Monastir or Tunis (Tunisia). He also announced the partnerships that will dress the players during the tournament.Global outfitters

“Today’s announcements mark another important milestone as we head into what will be a historic first season for the Basketball Africa League,” said Fall. “We now have seven great host cities where we will play and our first partnership with a world-class outfitter. We thank our first partners NIKE and Jordan Brand for supporting us on this journey and ensuring our teams have the best uniforms and on court products.”

He also announced the partnerships that will dress the players during the tournament.Global outfitters NIKE and Jordan Brand will kit the teams with official game uniforms, warmup apparel, socks and practice gear, with six teams featured in NIKE and the other six teams in Jordan Brand.

The format of the league will be 12 teams divided into two conferences, with each conference playing in three cities. In the regular season, 12 teams will play five games each for a total of 30 games, with the top three teams in each conference qualifying for the playoffs.

The six playoff teams dubbed “Super 6” will play in a round-robin format to determine the four teams that will advance to the BAL Final Four and BAL Final in Kigali, Rwanda in late spring 2020. The BAL Final Four and BAL Final will be single-elimination games.

Kenya is among the countries selected for the debit of the tournament that will be a partnership between NBA Africa and basketball governing body, FIBA.

