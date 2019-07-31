Kenya Commercial Bank To Offer Banking Services On Whatsapp

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) will now offer banking services through Whatsapp, following approvals for WhatsApp Business solution pilot programme.­

The solution was developed by San Francisco-based customer experience solutions provider Sparkcentral.

The solution creates a centralized communication hub for KCB digital customer care interactions, as well as integrating other messaging platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, bi-directional SMS and modern live chat.

“As part of our digital transformation efforts, we are enabling our platforms to collect real time data on our customers, then analyze and use it to make educated decisions on how to improve our operations on an ongoing basis,” says Mr Job Njiru, the Customer Experience Director at KCB Bank Kenya.

According to Njiru, the solution is a “smart investment in terms of our long-term growth,” that will provide instant answers and information about banking.

“We want to see our customers getting the answers and information they need from KCB as quickly and conveniently as possible and on the platforms they want,” he added.

Currently, WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly active users, making it a dominant platform in markets such as Africa, Europe, and South America.

“We designed our Digital Customer Service platform to make it easier for companies to keep up with the consumers who define customer care as personalized service that includes their digital channels of choice,” said Mr Christoph Neut, Sparkcentral’s Vice President for EMEA.

In South Africa, Africa’s largest telco MTN launched a WhatsApp channel in March that allows its customers to buy airtime and data bundles through the messaging application.

