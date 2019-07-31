Jovial Denies Leaving Otile Brown’s Label, Says Singer Cancelled Contract

Singer Jovial revealed that Otile Brown cancelled her contract with his label ‘In love Music’ after a misunderstanding between the two.

Her manager David Guoro clarified the issue and revealed that she was under new management .

“It’s true she is not working with Just In Love Music, there was a misunderstanding that caused her exit. Currently, she is under new management and next week she will be dropping a new project,” David said.

The Amor singer noted that she left the record label claiming that she could not stand Otile’s “controlling nature.”

Consequently, their relationship deteriorated in recent days to an extent that Jovial chose to walk out of the label.

The sultry Mombasa songbird, who was recently gifted a Mazda Demio, stated: “That’s true I have left the label after a misunderstanding with Otile over some issues I felt weren’t right. But we are still cool with each other.”

Read: Otile Brown Gifts Ethiopian Girlfriend Nabayet With New Ride (Video)

However, Jovial added that the two are still good friends despite her leaving the label.

In the past month, the two artists released two singles of their collabos that have since amassed more than 750,000 views on YouTube.

Jovial was Otile’s first signing in his record label.

Singer Otile Brown is yet to comment on the matter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu