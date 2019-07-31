Jalang’o “Resigns” As Willy Paul’s Emcee After Release Of Raunchy Song

Singer Willy Paul also known as Willy Pozee is a rather controversial gospel singer with a couple of secular hits under his belt.

Last night he released his latest single, Lamba Nyonyo which loosely translates into lick breasts.

Hit or not, his official emcee and radio host Jalang’o tendered his resignation via Instagram stating that “hii imenishinda boss.”

“Waaaaaaa…..My boss I hereby tender my resignation….hii imenishinda boss…I hope you will understand…Meanwhile nalamba nyonyo,” Milele FM host wrote on Instagram.

The song, trending on Number 4 on YouTube, elicited mixed reactions from netizens including fellow artistes.

Woi. New wave #lambanyonyo tukienda basi.. out now !!!

“Hope this song is for kids who are still breastfeeding 😂😂 ( . ) ( . ) & the big kids not breastfeeding 🌚,” Joe Muchiri said.

“A whole you, grown ass man 😂😂😂💀 sat down ukaandika hii wimbo😂😂 anza na kulamba omega 3 kwanza uanze kufikiria kidogo,” a mis3da commented.

Avril on the other hand said, “At this rate I would love to meet your dealer.”

“I have listened to this song it has really changed my life and has motivated me so much! I called all my family members we sat down enjoyed it everyone is happy we are never the same again we have managed to pay our bills after this we cant stop smiling,” Evans said.

On whether he is still an artiste spreading the good word, Willy Paul told Willis Raburu on Hot 96 that “I am a creative artiste, one day I could wake up and record a love song, the other a worship song.”

“Who says I quit gospel for secular? What God has put in me is beyond talent,” he continued.

