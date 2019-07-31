Kiambu Governor Waititu To Stay In Remand Till Friday Pending Bail Review Hearing

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu will have to remain in remand until his bail review hearing. Justice John Onyiego directed that Waititu’s application for review be heard on Friday this week.

His lawyer Tom Ojienda had said that the bail given to his client were too high and that the governor was unable to raise.

“The bail and bond terms are excessive issued per incuriam and the terms amount to a constructive denial of bail and bond without compelling reasons,” his lawyer Tom Ojienda said.

He was then taken to Industrial Area Prison while his wife, Susan Wangari, was transferred to Lang’ata Women Prison.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor had been released on a cash bail of Ksh 15 million and a Ksh30 million bond while his wife was released on a cash bail of Ksh4 million and a bond of Ksh. 10million each or surety of a similar amount.

This was after the couple denied graft charges over a Ksh.588 million irregular tender.

Both the Waititu and his wife spent the last two days in custody after they presented themselves to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Sunday after the DPP issued arrest orders.

While delivering their bail ruling, Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi at Milimani Law Courts barred Governor Waititu from accessing the Kiambu County offices until the case is heard and determined.

He made reference to the ruling initially issued by the High Cout that county bosses charged with economic crimes be barred from their offices until their cases are heard and determined.

“I concur with the remarks of Justice Mumbi Ngugi when she rhetorically questioned ‘how effective is the prosecution of such state officers be when their subordinates who are likely to be witnesses are under the direct control of indicted officers?’” Magistrate Mugambi mentioned.

It is further noted that hours after the court ruling on blocking the governor from his office for the duration of his trial, Waititu’s deputy, James Nyoro, called for a Cabinet meeting.

