Ezekiel Mutua Hits Back At Ex-CJ Mutunga Over “Mjuaji” Remark On Unemployment

The Kenyan Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has issued a fiery response to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mutua noted that Dr Mutunga’s “mjuaji” comment was hypocritical and has no grounds to speak on such issues.

On Tuesday Mutunga slammed Mutua for his recent remarks that youths should not just depend on university degrees, diplomas or certificates to survive in Kenya, but create jobs for themselves.

Following the devastatingly high rates of unemployment in the country, Mutua was recorded stating, “We need to transition from the idea of holding papers and waiting for job interviews to creating the jobs ourselves.”

It was his remarks that then pushed the former CJ to exclaim: “Lead the way, mjuaji!”

Lead the way, mjuaji! — Dr Willy M Mutunga, Chief Justice, Kenya (2011-16) (@WMutunga) July 29, 2019

However, Mutunga’s comment did not auger well with the popular moral cop as he told the media house that Mutunga has no moral authority to comment on issues unemployment in Kenya.

Mutua posed: “Mutunga’s comment is hypocritical and should be handled with the contempt it deserves. He is currently still milking Kenyans money even after retirement. Were there no youth who were jobless during his time, when he was a CJ? What labour laws did he produce?

“With the millions, he is getting from taxpayers in the name of retirement benefits it is hypocritical and he has no moral authority to comment on issues of unemployment in Kenya,” he added.

Mutua went ahead to explain that in his sentiments, he meant that university graduates should transition from the idea of holding and waiting for job interviews to creating the jobs themselves.

“Times have changed and jobs are becoming less by the day in the formal sector. I want to encourage the youth to be thinking out of the box and come up with ideas that will make them become the next CEO’s or a chairman in a board of directors,” he noted.

On Wednesday, he announced that his agency works towards providing employment opportunities for the youth.

“The creative industry offers many opportunities for self-employment – film acting, directing, music, DJing, photography, drama etc. As a regulator, we are doing everything possible to ensure that this important sector opens up more employment opportunities for the youth,” he tweeted.

The creative industry offers many opportunities for self employment – film acting, directing, music, DJing, photography, drama etc. As a regulator we are doing everything possible to ensure that this important sector opens up more employment opportunities for the youth. @InfoKfcb pic.twitter.com/iX1rxmINhr — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) July 31, 2019

