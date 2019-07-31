Ex-Tottenham Forward Clinton Njie Apologises For Accidentally Live Streaming Sex Video

Former Tottenham forward Clinton Njie has apologised for accidentally live streaming a sex video to thousands of people on social media.

Njie completed a switch from Marseille to Dynamo Moscow last week in a reported £5m deal and insisted he was merely looking up news about himself when the mishap happened.

On spotting the mistake, he quickly deleted the video and announced the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

As quoted by Orange.fr, he said: “I’m sorry, I had drunk too much.

“I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

Njie, the Cameroon international, spent two years with Spurs from 2015 to 2017 after joining from Lyon, but struggled to cement a first-team place under Mauricio Pochettino.

He made just eight Premier League appearances for the club but did not register a goal and was then sold to Marseille.

Last season, the winger struggled for game time with the Ligue 1 side but managed to score three times and add two assists in 17 league appearances.

Njie signed a four-year deal with Dynamo Moscow last week.

