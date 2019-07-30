in ENTERTAINMENT

Willy Paul Threatens To Draw Gun On Man Over Parking Space (Video)

179 Views

willy paul
Willy Paul. [Courtesy]

Controversial singer Willy Paul was caught on tape threatening to pull a gun on a man after arguing about parking space.

In the video, the Shado Mado hitmaker is seen leaving his car and charging towards an unidentified man.

“Boss si umeniattack ndio nakuuliza tukipigana risasi hapa kuna shida?” Willy Paul says.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Willy pozze threatening to pull out his gun. They were arguing over a parking space .

A post shared by NairobiGossipClub (@nairobi_gossip_club) on

The crowd that was already forming tried to stop the singer from drawing his gun. They urged him to calm down as he shouted at those filming the ordeal.

Last week however, the father of one shared a photo of a gun on Instagram with the caption, “I love toys.”

He has since pulled down the post.

In October Willy Paul was again caught on camera beating up a female friend at the parking lot of his Syokimau house hours after the two had attended a church service together.

In his defense, the beat down was all acted and was part of an upcoming reality show.

“Aaah hiyo story sikutaka itoke hivyo but juu sasa watu wamejua, hiyo ni Reality Show yangu inacome SOON itahusu money, fights, drama na vitu kama hizo,” he explained.

“I know most of you have been wondering Pozze, ni nini manze,mara drama, mara pesa…It’s all about music, money and drama, but above all, God over everything. My new reality Tv show.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

laboso

Laboso’s Husband Tells Why Cancer Diagnosis Was Kept A Secret, Makes Special Request To Kenyans
waititu

Governor Waititu Released On Ksh15 Million Bail, Barred From Accessing Office