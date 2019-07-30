Willy Paul Threatens To Draw Gun On Man Over Parking Space (Video)

Controversial singer Willy Paul was caught on tape threatening to pull a gun on a man after arguing about parking space.

In the video, the Shado Mado hitmaker is seen leaving his car and charging towards an unidentified man.

“Boss si umeniattack ndio nakuuliza tukipigana risasi hapa kuna shida?” Willy Paul says.

The crowd that was already forming tried to stop the singer from drawing his gun. They urged him to calm down as he shouted at those filming the ordeal.

Last week however, the father of one shared a photo of a gun on Instagram with the caption, “I love toys.”

He has since pulled down the post.

In October Willy Paul was again caught on camera beating up a female friend at the parking lot of his Syokimau house hours after the two had attended a church service together.

In his defense, the beat down was all acted and was part of an upcoming reality show.

“Aaah hiyo story sikutaka itoke hivyo but juu sasa watu wamejua, hiyo ni Reality Show yangu inacome SOON itahusu money, fights, drama na vitu kama hizo,” he explained.

“I know most of you have been wondering Pozze, ni nini manze,mara drama, mara pesa…It’s all about music, money and drama, but above all, God over everything. My new reality Tv show.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu