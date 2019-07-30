Tanzanian Police Confirm Arrest Of Journalist Erick Kabendera

Police in Tanzania have confirmed that East African journalist Erick Kabendera whom they said was arrested after he failed to honour their summons.

Police spokesperson Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed the arrest saying that the journalist was arrested as his citizenship was in doubt.

Mambosasa said Tanzanian police had written to the journalist to appear before them which he failed to honour.

“He failed to honour so we helped him honour the summons,” said Mambosasa.

According to Kebendera’s wife six officers in plain clothes accosted the journalist in his home on Monday night. He was taken to Oysterbay police station in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Kabendera, a freelancer who writes for various local and international publications.

