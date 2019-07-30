Two Suspected Assailants Killed In Shootout With Police After Robbing Nigerian National

Police officers on Monday night shot dead two suspected assailants for robbing a Nigerian nation around the Kilimani area.

According to the police officers, the victim of the robbery, Taiwo Gbengaof, reported the incident to Kileleshwa Police Station that he had been robbed by four armed men.

The robbers are claimed to have then sped off in a white saloon car registration number KCE 567 B.

He further told the officers that he was walking along Makueni road, within Kileleshwa area, when he was accosted before being robbed two mobile phones, iPhone X max, Samsung Galaxy S8, and a wallet containing his bank cards.

Gbengaof also informed the police that his driving license, alien card, special pass clearance, a wedding ring valued at Sh25,000 and a wristwatch were also taken.

After recording his statement, officers from Kileleshwa and Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) were dispatched to pursue the robbers. They later managed to spot the said motor vehicle along Nyando road.

It was then that the officers and the robbers were engaged in a shootout where two suspects were shot as the other duo fled with injuries.

The officers, however, managed to recover the motor vehicle, a Toyota Axio registration number KCE 567 B, whose number plates did not match those on the windows and insurance sticker.

They also recovered a shotgun, an imitation of a pistol, two mobile phones, a claw bar, four master keys and seven bunches of keys, a gunny bag, and a wristwatch.

Officers noted that the bodies of the deceased were moved to the City Mortuary where they await identification.

