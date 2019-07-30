Controversy Surrounds Ken Okoth’s Final Resting Place, As The Mother Rubbishes Cremation Allegations

Controversy has surrounded Kibra Member of Parliament (MP) Ken Okoth, who succumbed last week on Friday, final resting place even as his mother, Angeline Ajwang Ongere rubbishes cremations claims.

Speaking to Media Max, Ms Ongere noted that she is opposed to the idea of her son being cremated.

Additionally, she stated: “I am of the opinion that he be buried at Kabondo Kasipul in Homa Bay County, where I wake up and see his grave every day.”

Before her statement, unconfirmed reports alleged that the late Okoth’s body would eventually be cremated.

According to the reports, there will be a public viewing of the late legislator’s body at Uhuru Park then later an honorary service held at Starehe Boys Community.

It is further detailed that his body would then be flown to Kabondo -Homa Bay whereafter it will be flown back to Nairobi for a private cremation ceremony.

Despite the source of the cremation claims remaining unknown, it would not be surprising for Kenyans as several high-profile individuals have opted to be cremated upon their death, with the recent one being former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

However, Okoth’s mother has affirmed that she “does not know” who “came up with the cremation allegation.”

Her wish to have her son buried at Kabondo Kasipul has also been met by opposition Okoth’s paternal family as they are demanding to be involved in the preparation of his final rights.

His paternal relatives insist that the 41-year-old former MP ought to be laid to rest in Kochia, Rangwe, according to Luo traditions.

According to the family spokesman Raymond Mbai, Okoth’s parents, Nicholas Obonyo and Ms Angeline Ajwan’g, separated when the MP was young in the 1980s.

He further noted that the MP, at a young age, moved to his mother’s ancestral home in Ogenga Village in Kabondo Kasipul constituency.

The separation made Okoth to be “forgotten” at his father’s home back in Kochia. His paternal family now says they want to be involved in the burial plans.

