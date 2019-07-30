Motorists To Pay Ksh7,000 To Use New Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Trucks drivers will part with Ksh30 per kilometre while small private vehicles will be charged Ksh6 per kilometre to use the Nairobi-Nairobi Highway.

This is according to new regulations by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA ), which makes it range between Ksh1,458 and Ksh7,290 depending on the distance covered, making Kenya the most expensive country in terms of toll charges.

“The project will significantly reduce the travel time between Nairobi and Mau Summit with the perennial traffic jam experienced in Nakuru town and around Gilgil being a thing of the past. The section of the road through Nakuru town will be elevated thus ensuring free flow of through traffic,” said KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia as quoted by Business Daily.

The Authority has already established four provisional tolling stations, one after the Rironi interchange, a second one on A8 South (along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu), the third at the Gilgil weighbridge and the last one at Salgaa.

The Rift Valley Connect (RVC) has already started construction of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway that will cost Ksh180 billion to be funded through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The fee will also be introduced to the JKIA-Westlands expressway which is being built at a cost of Ksh50 billion.

Amounts collected from the roads will be used to repay PPP partners and at the same time for maintenance. The government says that the amount collected through fuel levy (Ksh18 per litre) is not enough to maintain the roads, hence the re-introduction of toll fees.

The operator will be expected to operate the road for 30 years to recover their investment.

“It is quite gratifying to note the strong interest we have witnessed right on the onset of this project, we are sure the evaluation will yield strong candidates to tender for the project,” said George Kiiru, the Project Pre-Qualification Committee Chairman.

The charges are still subject to approval by the Transport Cabinet Secretary.

