Milk Products From Uganda On Influx, Eating Up Market For Local Farmers

Milk and dairy products from Uganda are in the increase, posing a threat to product by Kenyan farmers.

In the past one year, it is estimated that the products imported from Uganda have increased by five per cent, indicating that the trend could shoot if not regulated.

According to Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki, the products sell cheaply in Kenya due to the low cost of production in Uganda.

“Uganda enjoys a low cost of production compared to Kenya thus making Uganda dairy products cheap. Equally, the landlocked country enjoys abundant raw materials for production of animal feeds such as seed cotton cake thus lowering cost of production,” he said.

According to a new report by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) dubbed Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050, out of 5.2 billion litres produced annually, 1.8 billion litres are consumed at the house household.

The report notes that 635 million litres were processed in 2018 production year, an increase of 7.4 per cent from 591 million litres in 2017.

Kenya Dairy Board Managing Director Margaret Kibogy who spoke during the event said that milk consumption in the country is on the rise, directly proportional to the middle class population.

“Every month consumers in the formal market drink 75 million litres and demand is growing owing to the expansion of middle class and rural-urban migration,” she said.

