Joyce Laboso To Be Laid To Rest In Kisumu

The Late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be interred at her matrimonial home in Fort Ternan in Koru, Kisumu County, her husband, Dr Edwin Abonyo, has said.

According to the widower, funeral arrangements for the first time Bomet governor are underway.

The burial date, Dr Abonyo further noted will be announced at a later date.

Laboso, former Sotik MP, died yesterday at Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment for ovarian cancer.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 1991 but has been in remission ever since.

The former lecturer sought treatment in the States, India and flew back into the country three weeks ago.

Last Friday evening, her family, Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi held a prayer vigil for Laboso who had asked the doctors to discharge her.

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday announced that she will be accorded a State send-off.

Meanwhile, Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s paternal family want him to be buried at Kochia, Homa Bay county.

The family want a part in the legislator’s funeral arrangements as is in the Luo Culture.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday last week.

