Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker David Githanda Resigns

Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker David Githanda on Tuesday resigned citing personal reasons.

In a letter to the assembly, Githanda said his resignation will take effect on August 15, 2019.

“I do hereby tender my resignation as Speaker of the County Assembly of Kirinyaga for personal reasons. My resignation takes effect from 15th August 2019,” the letter read in part.

He expressed his goodwill towards the County Governor Anne Waiguru and the county assembly.

“I wish to thank Governor Anne Waiguru, all county assembly members, the Clerk of the County Assembly and members of staff for their cooperation during the period I served as Speaker and Chair of the County Assembly Service Board, ” said Githanda.

He asked the assembly to begin the process of refiling his position.

Reached out for a comment, the speaker declined to reveal the issue behind his resignation, insisting that it’s for personal reasons.

He, however, told a local media that once he exits the office, he’ll venture into personal ventures among them his law firm.

Githanda was sworn in on February 2018.

