Governor Waititu Released On Ksh15 Million Bail, Barred From Accessing Office

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been freed on Ksh15 million in the Ksh588 million graft case facing him.

Appearing before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Monday, the governor, his wife Susan Ndungu and 8 other accused persons all involved in the loss of Sh588 million denied multiple corruption-related charges levelled against them by the prosecution.

During the Tuesday bail ruling, the county boss’ wife Ndung’u and Beth Wangechi (Director Testimony Enterprises Ltd), who are second and fifth accused respectively, were released on Ksh4 million cash bail and Ksh10 million surety.

Members of the tender committee, Zachariah Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselm Gachukia and Samual Muigai, were granted Ksh1 million bail and Ksh3 million bond.

The court barred Waititu from accessing his Kiambu County offices until his criminal case is heard and determined.

Waititu’s co-accused who are employees of Kiambu county government were also barred from accessing their offices pending their trial.

All accused persons were ordered to surrender their travel documents to the court.

In the graft case, Waititu is said to have received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited. Between July 2, 2018, and March 13, 2019, the governor also the director of Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, received Sh18,410,500 from the aforementioned company.

The county chief and his wife were also charged with dealing with suspect property. In this case the Bienvenue Delta Hotel proprietors received Sh7,214,000 from Testimony through dubious means.

The matter will be mentioned on August 26.

