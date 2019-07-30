Relief For Governor Nyong’o As Court Lifts Arrest Warrant

The Court of Appeal has on Tuesday stopped the arrest of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy pending ruling of their application.

The lifting of the arrest warrant was made after the two siblings made two applications to get stay orders on the initial ruling made by Tripsisa Cherere.

Justice Cherere had further issued an arrest warrant against the two.

The County boss and his sister were on Thursday sentenced to a month in civil jail for contempt of court in an inheritance feud.

The two had first failed to appear in court and then failed to pay a Ksh400,000 fine imposed on May 30.

At the time, the duo did not show up for the sentencing of the ruling, informing the court that they were mourning the death of their mother.

The ruling was to be made on the same day which Mama Dorcas passed on at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi where she was receiving treatment.

At the time of her passing, Mama Dorcas was 98 years old.

They had been sued by their nephews Kenneth Okuthe and Geoffrey Omondi for excluding them and some of their relatives from the list of beneficiaries of their father’s Ksh200 million estates.

During her ruling, Justice Cherere ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries of the property.

The nephews’ lawyer Rodgers Mugume told the court Nyong’o is a public official who should lead by example and respect court orders.

“Nyong’o should lead by example, this is double contempt, despite the court being lenient to them, they still go ahead and disobey it,” Mugume stated.

