Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s Final Journey – Sequence Of Events

Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso will be laid to rest on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisumu county. The late governor will have a requiem mass in Nairobion Thursday at the All Saints Cathedral.

On same day, the body will be transferred to Bomet for an overnight vigil. On Friday, a funeral service will be held at the Bomet Green Stadium.

Laboso, former Sotik MP, died yesterday at Nairobi Hospital where she was receiving treatment for ovarian cancer.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 1991 but has been in remission ever since.

The former lecturer sought treatment in the States, India and flew back into the country three weeks ago.

Read Also:

Last Friday evening, her family, Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh and Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi held a prayer vigil for Laboso who had asked the doctors to discharge her.

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday announced that she will be accorded a State send-off.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu