Mutula Kilonzo Reveals Why Murkomen’s KTN Interview Was Cancelled

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr has revealed the reason why his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen’s KTN Sunday interview was cancelled.

Responding to the announcement of the interview cancellation, Mutula noted that the interview was cancelled as an act of revenge since Murkomen walked out on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s bill.

He stated: “You walked out when the Data Protection Bill was up for voting. He revenged in the best way possible – cold dish.”

Mutula, however, called on the two legislators to have a sit-down and iron out their differences.

“We need a small Man to man chat between the two of you,” he mentioned.

Following Murkomen’s tweet, K24 TV presenter Anne Kiguta offered to host him on her new show.

The Majority Leader of the Senate has lamented: “I am sorry to let you know that my colleague Sen Moi has cancelled my appearance at KTN CheckPoint tonight. I have always supported media freedom in Kenya. Unfortunately, the struggle between media ownership and editorial independence is real.”

Pole sen. I extend an open invitation to you on #PUNCHLINE 👊👊👊 @K24Tv. You are welcome to step into the ring @kipmurkomen https://t.co/N0x7i0USXj — Anne Kiguta (@AnneKiguta) July 28, 2019

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut consoled his counterpart noting that he should try doing interviews with K24.

Sorry bro, Maybe we should try K24, MediaMax. — Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) July 28, 2019

