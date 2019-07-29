Waititu, His Wife Susan To Spend Night In Custody Pending Bail Ruling

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and six other co-accused persons will spend another night in custody pending the bail ruling.

Appearing before Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Monday, the accused persons all involved in the loss of Sh588 million denied multiple corruption-related charges leveled against them by the prosecution.

Waititu is said to have received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited. Between July 2, 2018 and March 13, 2019, the governor also the director of Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, received Sh18,410,500 from the aforementioned company.

The county chief and his wife were also charged with dealing with suspect property. In this case the Bienvenue Delta Hotel proprietors received Sh7,214,000 from Testimony through dubious means.

They were charged alongside Lukas Wahinya (Chief Officer Roads, Kiambu County), and five other members of the Kiambu County Evaluation Committee including; Zakary Njenga Mbugua, Joyce Ng’ina Musyoka, Simon Kabocho Kang’ethe, Anselm Gachukia Wanjiku and Samuel Muigai Mugo.

Also charged in the case are Charles Chege Mbuthia (Director Testimony Enterprises Ltd), Beth Wangeci Mburu (Director Testimony Enterprises Ltd), Testimony Enterprises Ltd, Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd and Bienvenue Delta Hotel.

Court ordered that Ms Mburu who just like Charles Chege was charged with money laundering and engaging in a fraudulent practice be taken to hospital since she is asthmatic and requires special medical attention.

The accused persons will spend the night at Kilimani Police Station.

