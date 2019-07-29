Three Die In Gruesome Motorbike Accident In Kirinyaga

Three people have on Monday morning died in a gruesome road accident involving a lorry and a boda boda in Kirinyaga County.

According to reports, the lorry is noted to have been ferrying miraa when it hit the boda boda carrying three passengers from behind killing them on the spot.

The accident happened along the Mwea-Embu highway in Kirinyaga.

An eye-witness mentioned that the lorry was speeding when it hit the boda boda.

Police have towed the miraa vehicle at Sagana Police Station while the three bodies were taken to Karira Mission Hospital mortuary.

In a separate incident, three others died on Sunday evening while one sustained serious injuries following a road accident on the Nakuru-Dondori-Lanet Road, near Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) barracks.

According to the Daily Nation the Nakuru Sub-County Police Commander Elena Kabukuro disclosed that the accident involved a saloon car and a motorbike.

He noted: “The motorbike was heading to Nakuru from Dundori side. It was carrying four passengers.

“The motorbike rider and two of his passengers died on the spot while the third victim was rushed to the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, ” Kabukuro added.

