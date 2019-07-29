Stanbic Bank To Retrench 200 Staffers In Cost-cutting Move

Cfc Stanbic Bank is set to lay off at least 200 workers in a cost cutting move.

According to a notice issued to workers two weeks ago for voluntary retirement plan, the bank cited digitisation as the major reason for the job cuts.

Business Daily reports that all permanent and pensionable employees of the bank are eligible for the plan.

Employees who choose the plan will get an “ex-gratia payment calculated at the rate of 1.5 month’s salary for each completed year of service in recognition of the service rendered to the bank by the employee.”

