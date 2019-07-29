Kenya National Basketball Team ‘The Morans’ Given Heroes Welcome By Governor Sonko (Photos)

The Kenya National Basketball team ‘the Morans’ were given a heroes welcome by Nairobi county governor as they arrived from Bamako, Mali.

The team which emerged second best in Africa were received by governor Sonko’s fleet of Merceedes Benz car, and three branded trucks showing the pictures of the team. Traffic was cleared to pave way for the team that made history sweeping all North African teams and becoming second in Africa.

The governor then hosted the team for breakfast at his office where he was presented with the team jersey and a ball to celebrate the game off basketball. Sonko gave the team a token of Sh 1000000.

Sports PS, Kaberia was also at the airport to receive the Morans, he pledged the ministry’s support towards basketball in the country.

Here are some of the photos of how the team was received:

